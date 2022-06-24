Tech lands Newnan TE Justyn Reid

Reid is only the second offensive skill player to commit to the Jackets publicly for the 2023 class; his commitment continues a hot month for the Tech staff.

Georgia Tech filled a key spot in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday night with the commitment of tight end Justyn Reid from Newnan HS. Reid makes a pair of commits for the Yellow Jackets from Newnan joining linebacker Ashton Heflin who committed earlier this month.

“I just see myself fitting in perfectly in Chip Long’s offense,” said Reid about his decision. “The moment I gave the coaches the news was great. This whole thing is a dream come true. The coaches were super hype when I told them. They can’t wait to have the chance to work together. GT is the place for me, it checks all the boxes.”

With his recruitment still in the beginning stages, Reid could have waited and seen what happened with his recruitment after getting some senior film out to the masses. However, given the current era of college athletics, earlier commitments are becoming the norm rather than the exception as recruits continue to adapt.

As Reid visited Georgia Tech on Friday, he couldn’t help but commit his future to OC Chip along and the rest of the offensive staff.

“Our relationship is the best,” he said about his relationship with Long. “We just click together, and are always on the same page. I’m a very versatile and explosive player, and I can showcase that in this offense. I played WR last year, and this year I’ll be even more of a playmaker all over the field.”

Having the chance to keep playing with close friend and teammate Ashton Heflin at the next level certainly didn’t hurt GT’s chances, either.

“We are very close. I’m super excited to have the chance to keep playing with him.”