Justin Brown signed with Mississippi State for the class of 2023 out of high school, but following the death of Mike Leach, Brown had a change of heart and entered the transfer portal just ahead of the deadline at the end of last month. On Monday he committed to Georgia Tech as a transfer with five years to play four seasons.

The former Blackman HS standout will head to the Flats instead and help bolster a safety room that needs immediate help following some transfers. Brown was committed to State as a wide receiver, but the Jackets view him as a safety.