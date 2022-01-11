Tech lands Louisville transfer RB Hall

Georgia Tech's running back room will have a completely different look in 2022 and new running backs coach Mike Daniels will have his first stamp on the room with the addition of Louisville transfer Hassan Hall . Hall brings some all-purpose skills to the table for the Jackets to help replace some of the production from Jahmyr Gibbs as a multi-purpose back and kick return. Hall has two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Coming to Tech will complete the circle for Hall who was recruited out of Maynard Jackson HS in 2018 by the Jackets as a slot back in Paul Johnson's option attack along with Syracuse and Louisville who ended up with his commitment at the end of the day. Ironically Tech ended up taking Donate Smith in that cycle as the slotback who is projected to be the starting running back ahead of Hall this upcoming season on the Flats.

Hall said his experiences visiting Tech under Johnson and then Geoff Collins was dramatically different for him.

"I visited Tech out of high school and it was nothing like how it is now with Coach Collins and his staff," Hall said. "I feel like Coach Collins is more of a people person and he caters to the players and it is more of a 50/50 and I don't think back then it was like that and also the energy inside the building, everybody's got juice. From the day I got on the phones with the guys, everybody's got the juice and is warm and welcoming."

The Jackets made an early push for Hall out of the portal which caught him off-guard because the Jackets were not really on his radar when he entered the portal as a potential destination.

"They hit me up pretty early after I entered the portal and I was not really thinking about (Tech) and it didn't seem like the best situation because I did not really want to come home and I did not know if coming home was the right thing to do, but if it is the right situation it is the right situation. I went to Tech and fell in love with the energy and it went from there," Hall said. "That is all I was really trying to do, get a feel for them and that was the decision-maker if it felt good, I was going to for it and it if it did not then go with something else, but it felt right."

Family life also played a role in the decision and Tech had a little help at home from an important person in Hall's life.

"My uncle went on the visit with me and loved it too. My family loves Georgia Tech," Hall said. "I think they love Georgia Tech and the fact that I am coming home, but my uncle is also a Georgia Tech guy too. He was all for it. They made him feel like I was a big deal too so that was important to him."

Tech's new running back coach also made a strong impression on Hall as well during the visit.

"Coach Daniels is an unbelievable person and spirit," Hall said. "His energy has been the same since day one when he got the job. The day he got the job we got in contact. It has been amazing to get to know him."