Georgia Tech landed FCS All-Freshman corner Syeed Gibbs out of the transfer portal. Gibbs was in town last weekend for an official visit and the Massachusetts native picked the Jackets over multiple FBS offers and interest.

Gibbs started 10 games as a freshman and allowed only one touchdown against him in 52 passing targets. He should be able to compete for a starting job at cornerback for the Jackets in the fall. He also has three years of on the field eligibility remaining over the next four years.

He detailed his official visit experience with the Jackets on Sunday and how Tech set the standard for him.