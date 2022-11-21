The versatile quarterback fills a major hole in the 2024 class for the Jackets and gives Tech a building block for the future with an in-state quarterback commitment for the first time since the 2019 class.

A week after visiting Georgia Tech for the Miami game, First Presbyterian Day School quarterback Jakhari Williams made the call to the Yellow Jackets interim staff and committed to being part of the 2024 class for Brent Key and his staff.

"The coaches played a huge factor for me in this decision," said Williams in an interview with JOL. "We hit it off immediately. Coach (Chris) Weinke came and saw me play live, and from the beginning they've been super up-front with me about everything, and I really liked that about them. It was honestly a combination of everything that factored into my decision, but this is really about life outside of football. I know there at Georgia Tech I will get a great education and meet great people."

Williams' girlfriend, a GT softball commitment for coach Aileen Morales, is excited about his decision, but never pressured the four-star signal caller to follow her to The Flats.

"She's happy about everything of course, but throughout my entire recruitment she wanted to make sure I was comfortable wherever I went," he said. "She wanted me to make sure I made the right decision."

Williams' decision to commit to Georgia Tech surprised many, even head-scratching to some as to why someone as talented as he is would commit to a program without a head coach in-place. The visit for Williams and his family played a big factor.

"I had been talking to my family about it, and we thought today would be a good day to do it, coming off the big win of course. The win Saturday showed how much will they have, and the fact that they never give up. It was amazing to watch. Coach Weinke was PUMPED when I gave him the news, and so was everyone else on the coaching staff, from Coach (Kenyatta) Watson, Coach (Brent) Key, and the rest of the guys. It was a great reaction. When I was there, I had the chance to see the game-day environment, and was impressed by the fans."

Williams committed to interim head coach Brent Key and his staff, and while he is hopeful to have the chance to play for the coaches currently employed, he's committed to the school more than anything else.

"I mean, I love Coach Key, and I am hoping he gets the job of course, but if it doesn't work out that way I am still ready to go to work with my guys, and win with whoever the coach is. I'm locked in."

His fit in the offense being ran by the staff currently at GT is a strong one.

"It (the offense) is pretty close to what we run here in terms of the overall scheme," he said. "We run a nice spread offense, with cross-field reads and a back checking hot or blocking if needed depending on the defense. I feel like I add another dimension to the offense, though, with my legs being able to extend plays, which could lead to a lot of roll outs in the near future."

Up next for Williams is recruiting others to join him, and he didn't hesitate when asked who he is pushing to join him in Atlanta.

"I have a few in mind for sure," said Williams about becoming the leader of the 2024 class and recruiting others to join him. "Colton Hood is for sure one I am going for."

Williams finished his junior season with 2,384 yards passing, 1,018 yards rushing, and 35 total TD.