"This was faster than normal, but I tried to slow it down and had talks with my parents and a lot of different people and I think I made the right decision. I committed," he said. "Really it was the coaches, we've had a connection over the last couple of months. I see myself at Tech and the environment in general is really nice. It is close to home and Georgia Tech is a nice place to be."

The Marist standout committed to the Jackets on Father's Day following a whirlwind romance with the Yellow Jackets over the last few weeks after a stellar camp performance earlier this month.

It is not unusual for an athlete to follow in their father's footsteps and play college ball at their legacy school, but for Luke Harpring , it will be a little different. His father Matt Harpring was one of the greatest basketball players in Yellow Jacket history, Luke will aim to carve his niche out in Bobby Dodd Stadium and other college football stadiums across the country as a star for the Tech football team.

"It was great. I really see myself as part of the offense here. I really see myself being used as a versatile part of the offense and being a matchup nightmare. I can really see myself succeeding here and the players are great. I had a lot of fun with them and bonded with them and they are nice guys."

The Jackets had their starting quarterback play host and Harpring enjoyed every bit of the visit including the food.

"Zach Pyron was my host and he was great. He is the quarterback and he is a laidback guy like me and we had a lot of fun," Harpring said. "The food was really nice too. We went to the Atlanta Fish Market and the lunch was great. Walking around the facilities was good. They are doing a new building too."

Harpring said his father was very pleased with his decision.

"He is excited about it, but also excited that I am going to do my own little thing," he said. "My mom was obviously super excited as well, even though she didn't go to Tech. They both loved the visit too."

Harpring will be the second tight end commit in the 2024 class.

