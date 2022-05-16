Tech land Clemson QB transfer Taisun Phommachanh

Georgia Tech football continued the rebuilding of the quarterback depth chart under new offensive coordinator Chip Long and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke with the addition of former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh . Phommachanh played in 13 games over three seasons for the Tigers and will come to Tech with three years of eligibility remaining. He entered the portal in December.

Phommachanh appeared in six games in 2021 all off the bench for the Tigers throwing for 131 yards and a touchdown in backup duty while also rushing for 69 yards.

He served as the third quarterback the previous two seasons and played twice against Georgia Tech in 2019 and 2020 off the bench.

The Former Avon Old Farms (Ct.) star was the #4 dual-threat QB in the 2019 recruiting class and 168 in the Rivals 250 coming out of high school.

He joins a rebuilding quarterback room that now only features starter Jeff Sims from the 2021 roster of scholarship quarterbacks plus freshman Zach Pyron and Akron transfer Zach Gibson.

