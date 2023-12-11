The former Blessed Trinity standout can play both inside and outside linebacker. He played just 53 snaps this past season for the Cardinals.

Hamilton played limited snaps during his three years in Louisville and he comes to Tech with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Georgia Tech was a finalist to land linebacker Jackson Hamilton out of high school in the summer of 2020, several years later Hamilton will return home to the Peach State to play for the Yellow Jackets.

"I was very excited to tell them that I am coming home and ready to get to work with them," said Hamilton. "My heart and my mind were telling me that this is where I needed to be. Head coach Brent Key is building something special, and I want to be a part of it."

Given Hamilton's frame, he will have the chance to do a variety of things on a Georgia Tech defense that uses multiple formations and schemes.

"They feel like I will be able to play at either linebacker spot, or even in the dime role given my versatility," he said about his fit defensively. "With my experience, they know that I will be able to be vocal, and help lead the team on and off the field."

Hamilton will have two years of eligibility once arriving on campus in January.