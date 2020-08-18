Georgia Tech is the latest school to jump on 2021 shooting guard Miles Kelly after a big weekend performance in the Atlanta area on the AAU circuit. Coaches cannot watch games live so many tuned in to watch Kelly's performance in the LakePoint Live Showcase 2 on a stream. The former Parkview standout showed a mature game that landed offers from Ole Miss, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

"Coach (Josh) Pastner called me up last night and offered me," Kelly told JOL. "He told me he thinks I would really thrive at Georgia Tech and he told me he is going to push me and hold me accountable to get me to the next level."