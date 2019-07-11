Tech in the top five for Alabama DL target
Fairfield (Al.) three-star defensive lineman Reginald Perry dropped a top five consisting of Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Tennessee, UAB and Ole Miss late last month. JOL caught up with the versatile de...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news