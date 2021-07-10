Tech in the hunt for 2023 QB Vizzina
Briarwood Christian (Ala.) quarterback Christopher Vizzina has turned heads all summer picking up major P5 offers including one from Georgia Tech just down the road from Birmingham. JOL caught up with the talented signal-caller to get his take on the Jackets' offer and his budding relationship with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude and area recruiter Brent Key.
