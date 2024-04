Georgia Tech basketball added another key piece for the 2024-25 team with the commitment of guard/wing Luke O'Brien from Colorado via the transfer portal. O'Brien gives the Jackets length at the guard and wing spots and a knockdown three-point shooter that is needed for Damon Stoudamire's offense as it moves into year two.

O'Brien averaged 6.7 points per game and almost four rebounds per game while shooting 37.6% from three in 23.8 minutes per game last season for the Buffaloes. He has one year of eligibility remaining and brings good size at six-foot-eight and 222 pounds.

The final decision for O'Brien came down to Notre Dame and Tech. He officially visited both schools last week.

Click here to join the discussion of O'Brien's commitment and to get more information on how it went down