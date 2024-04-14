Georgia Tech added a big piece for the 2024-25 basketball team with the commitment of combo guard Javian McCollum on Sunday following an official visit to Atlanta this weekend. Tech will be the third program for the veteran guard who has one season of eligibility remaining after transferring twice now after initially signing with Siena in the 2021 class.

McCollum was the leading scorer for the Oklahoma Sooners in his one season in Norman after transferring last offseason, but his shooting numbers outside of free throws (94.3%) and assist-to-turnover ratio dipped compared to his time with the Saints.

The steady shooter will help replace senior guard Kyle Sturdivant who was the steady hand for the Jackets and the team's best free throw shooter before graduating this offseason playing both on and off the ball with freshman guard Naithan George.