ATLANTA- Georgia Tech started out slow against Northeastern but a strong night at the free throw line and timely threes by Miles Kelly put the Jackets ahead early and kept the pressure on the Huskies leading to an 81-63 win for the Jackets. Tech improved to 5-3 on the season while Northeastern fell to 1-6 on the year.

Head coach Josh Pastner was pleased with the Jackets' performance on Friday night.

“We needed to play the right way to get the W and a lot of positives, since Fort Myers, I felt like we didn’t play the right way, but at Iowa, we played the right way and protected the ball, but today we got hits defensively and our survival defensively is getting rotational rebounding and having a physicality as well. Defensively we got 7 three stops in a row. Jalon Moore continues to get better and better and you can see the same thing with Deivon (Smith). We’ve done as well as anyone in the country."

Jalon Moore and Miles Kelly each scored 16 points in the win. Moore went 10-10 from the free throw line with 9 rebounds including four offensive boards and three blocks. It was the first time since 2016 a Yellow Jacket went 10-10 from the free throw line when Marcus Georges-Hunt did it against Louisville on January 23 and he was 12-12 on free throws in that game.

“I didn’t know until the end of the game until one of the coaches yelled it out after the game and it was probably the first time I’ve had a game like that,” Moore said of his hot streak at the line.

Moore has hit 13 straight free throws over the last three games.

The talented forward has been compared to a young Moses Wright and Pastner said like Wright he is a raw talent they are developing into a key player.

“He is going to be really good and he is just scratching the surface. He is a late-bloomer and we were one of his few scholarship offers, he didn’t play a lot last year and I think he has a chance to be really good and he will get better the more he plays,” he said of Moore.

Kelly was 5-9 shooting and 4-5 from three in the game with four rebounds. Kelly was 2-19 from three against Northern Illinois, Utah, Marquette, and North Alabama before warming up against Iowa going 4-8 from three.

“These past couple of games I’ve been finally hitting some threes after struggling early. My teammates did a good job of finding me in open spots today,” Kelly said of his three-point shooting.