Georgia Tech junior guard Deivon Smith entered the transfer portal on Thursday as he will look for his third college program.

Smith transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021 after starting his career at Mississippi State and he was a regular part of the Yellow Jackets' rotation. Injuries however derailed his time at Tech as he missed the end of the 2021-22 season after a concussion at Pitt and then missed the final eight games of the 2022-23 season with an ankle injury.