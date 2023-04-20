Georgia Tech junior guard Deivon Smith entered the transfer portal on Thursday as he will look for his third college program.
Smith transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021 after starting his career at Mississippi State and he was a regular part of the Yellow Jackets' rotation. Injuries however derailed his time at Tech as he missed the end of the 2021-22 season after a concussion at Pitt and then missed the final eight games of the 2022-23 season with an ankle injury.
Smith averaged a career-high 7.7 points per game this past season for the Yellow Jackets splitting time as the starting point guard with Kyle Sturdivant. He averaged 5.7 rebounds per game an impressive stat for a player who is just six-foot-one. He was among the leaders in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio as well.
His departure further thins out a roster that multiple transfers have pruned. The Jackets have six players scheduled to be on scholarship this fall plus Miles Kelly who declared for the NBA draft, but could return to school.