Tech freshman DT Biggers making an immediate impact

Defensive linemen are hard to evaluate and things were made even harder for Georgia Tech coaches who took an early commitment from West Rowan HS (NC) lineman Zeek Biggers because he did not play a senior season in the fall of 2020. Biggers had some interest as an offensive lineman and a few defensive offers as well, but the Jackets defensive line coach Larry Knight saw something in the giant six-foot-six lineman. Even Rivals wasn't sure what to make of Biggers with East Coast analyst Adam Friedman tagging him with the 5.2 rating which is the lowest rating you can give a recruit. Friedman was convinced that Biggers would end up an offensive guard. Biggers made his debut in the Kennesaw State game week two and it looks like he will be burning his redshirt as part of the Jackets defensive line and special teams unit moving forward.

Biggers treats Clemson's center like a rag doll in the game last week (Sedric Griffin/JOL)

Biggers has played 15 defensive snaps in the last two games for the Jackets along with being a major part of the punt block/return unit for the Jackets. He nearly blocked a punt in the Clemson game and he had one of the more impressive tackles for a loss by a Tech defensive linemen. He did all of this at the age of just 17. "It's been a great journey and I'm happy I finally get to play," Biggers said. "The more I get better on a day-to-day basis, the more I will keep getting to play. Overall, I'm just excited to be out there to help us work our way to winning." The journey wasn't an easy one with COVID knocking out what would've been his normal senior season. Biggers also a basketball star at West Rowan played a full basketball season, pivoted to a spring football season, and then graduated a month later before arriving in Atlanta in June to start his college career. "We went straight into (this) season because I played basketball too then straight to football, it was different, but it was good because it kept me in great shape and I was in the best shape I've ever been in so it definitely helped." Tech's switch to a 3-3-5 look on defense also provided a chance for Biggers to show off his nose tackle skills. The Jackets have been mostly an even front defensive team during Geoff Collins' tenure, but Biggers is comfortable playing both the nose and the three-technique and with his size, he creates a big mismatch when lined up over the center as seen above. "It was cool to play nose especially in the front of the season and be right in front of the ball," Biggers said. "There is no reason why I shouldn't be first off the ball and react so it was pretty good playing nose." Jumping into playing in front of 80,000 fans at Clemson was something that did not bother Biggers either, in fact, he was excited by the opportunity. "It was crazy but I loved everything about it. I loved the atmosphere and I like when the crowd is hyped in the game. That makes me go harder and play harder so I loved it," he said. "I figured I would get a chance to play in that defense because of my size so I took advantage of every opportunity I got."

Biggers at 350+ pounds cuts a large shadow on the field (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)