Tech freshman DT Biggers making an immediate impact
Defensive linemen are hard to evaluate and things were made even harder for Georgia Tech coaches who took an early commitment from West Rowan HS (NC) lineman Zeek Biggers because he did not play a senior season in the fall of 2020. Biggers had some interest as an offensive lineman and a few defensive offers as well, but the Jackets defensive line coach Larry Knight saw something in the giant six-foot-six lineman.
Even Rivals wasn't sure what to make of Biggers with East Coast analyst Adam Friedman tagging him with the 5.2 rating which is the lowest rating you can give a recruit. Friedman was convinced that Biggers would end up an offensive guard.
Biggers made his debut in the Kennesaw State game week two and it looks like he will be burning his redshirt as part of the Jackets defensive line and special teams unit moving forward.
Biggers has played 15 defensive snaps in the last two games for the Jackets along with being a major part of the punt block/return unit for the Jackets. He nearly blocked a punt in the Clemson game and he had one of the more impressive tackles for a loss by a Tech defensive linemen. He did all of this at the age of just 17.
"It's been a great journey and I'm happy I finally get to play," Biggers said. "The more I get better on a day-to-day basis, the more I will keep getting to play. Overall, I'm just excited to be out there to help us work our way to winning."
The journey wasn't an easy one with COVID knocking out what would've been his normal senior season. Biggers also a basketball star at West Rowan played a full basketball season, pivoted to a spring football season, and then graduated a month later before arriving in Atlanta in June to start his college career.
"We went straight into (this) season because I played basketball too then straight to football, it was different, but it was good because it kept me in great shape and I was in the best shape I've ever been in so it definitely helped."
Tech's switch to a 3-3-5 look on defense also provided a chance for Biggers to show off his nose tackle skills. The Jackets have been mostly an even front defensive team during Geoff Collins' tenure, but Biggers is comfortable playing both the nose and the three-technique and with his size, he creates a big mismatch when lined up over the center as seen above.
"It was cool to play nose especially in the front of the season and be right in front of the ball," Biggers said. "There is no reason why I shouldn't be first off the ball and react so it was pretty good playing nose."
Jumping into playing in front of 80,000 fans at Clemson was something that did not bother Biggers either, in fact, he was excited by the opportunity.
"It was crazy but I loved everything about it. I loved the atmosphere and I like when the crowd is hyped in the game. That makes me go harder and play harder so I loved it," he said. "I figured I would get a chance to play in that defense because of my size so I took advantage of every opportunity I got."
Biggers' role on special teams is not new for the young defender. He said his high school used him as a key kick blocker throughout his career.
"My role is about the same. In high school whenever we needed to block a punt or a field goal I would be on it. Big packages they would need me too," he said.
This season, Biggers hopes to block a punt and return that punt for a touchdown if he can.
"I've been pretty close (to blocking a punt). I have to keep working because I have not got one yet, but eventually, I'm going to get one. I'm going to do what I'm going to do and hopefully, I'll get a scoop and score," he said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Biggers was used as a running back from time to time in high school as well and he said he has already approached offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude about playing some fullback in the future.
"I scored a touchdown (in high school) and hopefully one day I can try to get it (here)," he said.
Biggers said really the only major adjustment thus far in his career is dealing with guys his own size now as opposed to high school when he was dramatically bigger than anyone else on the field.
"It has definitely been different because in high school I was usually the strongest and biggest and now I'm going against guys my size who are stronger than me so it has been great adapting. I just have to keep working, keep loving the weight room and keep working to get where I need to be," he said. "I'm only 17 so I'm definitely still growing."