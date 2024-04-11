After an up-and-down sophomore season at Georgia Tech, forward Tafara Gapare has entered the transfer portal for the second time in just two seasons. Gapare transferred to Tech last year from UMass where he played sparingly as a true freshman.

Gapare started 15 games and played in 29 games starting the final nine games of the season for the Yellow Jackets providing strong defense but inconsistent offense and often poor shot selection.

In those final nine games, he started Gapare shot just 35.7% from the field and was 2-20 from three highlighting the issues with his offensive choices. On the defensive side of the ball, he was very good averaging over a block per game.