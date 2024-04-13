ATLANTA- Georgia Tech held the annual spring game Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium and in front of mostly full east stands put on an offensive showcase highlighted by walk-on Chris Elko who had five catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns one for each side of the ball. Team Swarm which featured mostly the first-team offense and defense prevailed 27-24 over the second-team offense and defense Team Wreck’em. Tech quarterback Haynes King played the first half of the scrimmage leading his team a touchdown on the opening drive of the scrimmage. “It’s always fun especially in the spring getting to showcase what we’ve done and what we are working on. I was a little mad when they took me out, after that I said screw this and signaling and messed Leo up on one of them, but other than that it went pretty smoothly,” King said. “A lot of our guys had fun.”

Chris Elko was the star of the Tech spring game (Blake Morgan/JOL)

The surprise star of the day, Elko was someone that King said he spent a lot of time with helping him deal with some mental struggles as he tried to climb the depth chart as a walk-on. “It was fun and everyone was rooting him on,” King said of Elko’s big day. I talked with him and he was kind of struggling mentally and saying he just needed a chance and I told him he had to be ready and he finally got that chance and made the most of it. Every time he got it the sideline went nuts and that play before the end of the half, my God he stuck the ball out and scored right there. That was ridiculous.” Elko hauled in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Zach Pyron with no time left in the first half stretching out to score over a defender at the pylon. Head coach Brent Key was pleased with Elko and how he has progressed this spring within the program. “What an outstanding day he had but for people who have been at practice seeing him every day it is not that surprising. He was an outstanding high school football player and we are really lucky to have him here,” Key said. King finished early in the first half with 11-15 passing for 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His interception came on an acrobatic play by safety Taye Seymore who tipped a pass that Cade Adams intercepted. Pyron was 11 for 20 overall passing for two touchdowns and 194 yards, but with the first-team offense, he looked very sharp passing for 162 yards of the 194 on 8-14 passing with both touchdowns. Aaron Philo was 6-9 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Graham Knowles rounded out the scholarship QB play with 6-11 passing for 69. Walk-on Ben Guthrie was 4-7 passing for 57 yards with a touchdown and Brody Rhodes ran for 33 yards on three rushes and completed a nine-yard pass as well, but threw an interception on fourth down in the end zone. Tech’s running game looked sharp with star back Jamal Haynes playing one full series with six carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also had a six-yard catch as well. Team Swarm had 95 yards on 18 carries in the game led by Haynes and Trey Cooley who added 23 yards on five carries.

Malik Rutherford one-hands a catch (Blake Morgan/JOL)

The receivers spread the love around with Elko having the best day. Malik Rutherford had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown while Abdul Janneh added five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Slot receiver Bailey Stockton nearly had a 79-yard touchdown, but was called out of bounds on a tight rope down the sideline in the 20s. He ended up with three catches for 93 yards yard. Zion Taylor had three catches including a very impressive one-handed grab for a touchdown in the end zone and 71 yards total. Tight end Rylan Goedde had three catches, receiver Leo Blackburn had three catches and a touchdown in his return after two ACL injuries and Eric Singleton and Chase Lane each had a pair of receptions to round out some of the top receiver performances. Blackburn was happy to finally get to play in a spring game again. “It was a blessing,” Blackburn said of being back in action. “I’ve been patient all this time and had a lot of prayers just waiting my turn. It felt good (to score) and I wish I had the first one.” The new-look Tech defense was also showcased for the first time with new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci and several new assistants. Veteran defensive tackle Zeek Biggers said he has enjoyed the switch and the new coaches. “We made some big changes with the coaching staff and we dialed up new packages to have me and Horace (Lockett) inside and Josh Robinson and Kevin Harris on the outside. We will be a force to be reckoned with this coming season,” Biggers said. Linebacker Kyle Efford had four tackles leading the new-look first-team defense. He said the spring game was a good showcase for how much the defense has improved over the last five weeks. “I started off a little slow, this game is all about confidence and we are learning a new defense and you don’t have much confidence and it makes it hard to play fast, but slowly we started stacking days and slowly progressing each day and we started getting ot the point where I was much more comfortable out there like today. I was feeling very comfortable and you see that even in young guys like Tah’j Butler,” Efford said. Safety Khari Gee led the team with seven tackles. Kace Adams had an interception off a tipped pass by Taye Seymore and Warren Burrell had an interception in the end zone as well. Adams ended the day with three tackles, a TFL and an interception. On the special teams front, Aidan Birr hit a 62-yard field goal and just missed from 59 yards out in tough conditions. Birr’s long field goal came after some prodding by the kicker to Key as Key initially sent the punt team out and then had to call a timeout to let Birr try it from 62. “If you notice I called the punt team out there and I saw (Birr) look at me from the sidelines and just stare and I waved him over and he goes I can make it. I called the timeout and he hit. The second one (the miss) was probably more challenging because of the way the wind was blowing at the time and being at the offset hash. It was a lot more of a challenging kick and he put the right English on it to get it to go in. He was pretty mad about that one. He has a strong leg and he is a really good football player.” Other than an ACL injury to Jackson Long, Key said the team left spring ball without any other serious injuries and several players were held out on of action that would normally be available during a game.

Abdul Janneh celebrates a touchdown (Blake Morgan/JOL)

