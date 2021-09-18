Tech fall just short in a slugfest with #6 Clemson

CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech entered Saturday’s game as a four-touchdown underdog and came just a few yards shy of upsetting in the #6 team in the country falling 14-8 in a weather-delayed Saturday afternoon game that turned into a nighttime ACC showdown. The Jackets were railroaded last year in Bobby Dodd Stadium to the tune of 73-7 so Saturday’s result and chances to win the game showed how much progress Geoff Collins team has made three games into his third season on the Flats. “Our guys battled,” Collins said after the game. “They fought, I’m so proud of that locker room, obviously the goal was to come here and win. But they battled from the opening snap till the very final whistle. Now we've got to turn around and we've got a really good opponent (UNC) in seven days at Mercedes Benz stadium. That team that played tonight. They can play with anybody, and I’m just really proud of them, and just we got to find out how we can respond and put this behind us and learn from it.” Tech matched the total offensive output of Clemson’s first two foes, #2 Georgia who scored three points on offense, and South Carolina state who had just a field goal. The Tech offense was two for three in the red zone and should’ve had a touchdown in the first half, but a phantom holding call wiped out a score by Jahmyr Gibbs on a long catch and run. “Just the size the attitude, the demeanor, the fight, the attention to detail, the willingness to compete toe to toe, is what we need in this program. And now we've got to find the next step to win those kinds of games against an opponent like this,” Collins said.

Jordan Yates scrambling away from Clemson's Xavier Thomas (Adam Hagy/USAToday)

The Jackets actually outgained the Clemson offense 309 to 285 and Tech quarterback Jordan Yates accounted for much of the offense in his second career start passing for 203 yards on 20 of 33 passing while heralded Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was just 18 for 25 for 126 yards. Clemson’s run defense was the real difference in the game as they held Tech to just 106 yards on 39 rushes in the game. “They're a really tough defense, really well-coached, real discipline and you never really catch them in blown coverage or missing an assignment. So overall, there's really good defense,” Yates said. “I think the offense played really hard, of course, there's some plays we'd like back, and some mistakes, we'd like back but I think overall we're showing improvement each week.” Yates got the nod over incumbent starter Jeff Sims after a week of competition between the two quarterbacks. He liked the way the offense ran on Saturday though they had to work to move the sticks against the tough Clemson defense. “I want to say I found out on Tuesday or Wednesday I was going to get the start,” Yates said. “I think at that point the urgency kicked up a little bit. I think throughout the game tonight we played with great tempo and pace and we were aggressive all the time, but we had to change it up a little when we were down.” Offensively, Kyric McGowan continued to play well with four catches for 82 yards including a 35-yard catch. McGowan gave credit to Yates for the success in the offense had on Saturday. “Really proud of the way you know Jordan’s playing. The confidence he's playing with, him having that confidence in the pocket only makes us more confident out there on the perimeter,” McGowan said. “I’m glad the way he stepped up and made plays when he needed to today. We have all the trust in him and all the trust in the rest of our quarterbacks.”

JaQuez Jackson strips Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the red zone (Adam Hagy/USAToday)

TECH SWITCHES UP THE DEFENSE TO GREAT SUCCESS

In a twist from the normal 4-2-5 effort-based defense Tech has employed for two years-plus on the Flats, the Jackets switched to a 3-3-5 look with one defensive tackle, two ends, three linebackers and the normal five defensive backs. Coach Thack and our defensive staff did a lot of studying this offseason with our personnel on what we can do, who we can be. We practice that package a bunch throughout the preseason, but didn't really feel like it was game ready in games one and games two,” Collins said. “Then once the guys were really confident in playing it so we rolled it out there tonight. And, you know, they did a really nice job with it. So just continue to layer in all the different things that we do schematically, but I thought coach Andrew Thacker did a great job preparing our defense scheming up their offense and getting the guys to play really hard.” Charlie Thomas who had back-to-back big games defensively had 12 tackles on Saturday at the SAM linebacker spot in the new-look D. “I’m playing more of an overhang position in that defense. We have three linebackers on the field,” Thomas said. “Just basically we got to get more speed on the field so we can get to the ball faster, play right and just mix it up.” The game ultimately came down to red zone execution and Tech was two-for-three but hit two field goals and had a turnover on downs while Tech’s defense held Clemson to two touchdowns and two non-scores on their four trips in the red zone. “Just so we're all on the same page that's one of the best defenses in college football. Right,” Collins said.” They're really good, they've got really good players and they have a really nice scheme. I don't think they've allowed a touchdown all season. I thought our guys battled and fought, and we had some really explosive plays which you don't see very often when you see teams play them. Coach Patenaude and our offensive staff had some good things designed and did some things in the third and fourth quarter to change it up.” Coming off the loss last year there was a real pride factor of the Tech defense that had given up a 100-plus points in the last two meetings between the teams. “We really wanted to show everybody what we can be,” junior linebacker Quez Jackson said. “Last year we really didn’t show that and we wanted to come out here and put on a better show and compete. We expected to win. We didn’t come in here just trying to do what we could to be in the game. I feel like our defense played good and unfortunately, things didn’t go our way, but we are going to come back tomorrow and get this win in the Benz.”

Tariq Carpenter wraps up Joseph Nagata for Clemson (Josh Morgan/USAToday)

KEY PLAYS AND DRIVES