LOUISVILLE, KY- Georgia Tech went on the road to battle Louisville for last place in the ACC and the Jackets came out on the bottom end of things falling 68-58 in a game where Tech failed to shoot 30 percent from the field and missed nine free throws on 24 attempts. It was the first ACC win for Louisville coach Kenny Payne and it was a bad basketball game for both teams. The short-handed Jackets without starting point guard Deivon Smith (ankle) and semi-regular starter Lance Terry seemed to run out of gas in the second half after narrowing and tying the game several times following a 33-28 halftime deficit. Tech was 0-11 in the second half from three and did not hit a field goal in the final 4:07 of the game while Louisville hit four of their final five shots including the game-sealing thee by Kamari Lands with 43 seconds left to extend Louisville’s four-point lead to seven. "We were 0-11 from three and I can't tell you how many great looks we had in the second half," Pastner said. "I thought the guys played hard and competed and left it all on the floor. We did well on the offensive glass, but what killed us in the first half was second-chance points(11-2 for Louisville). Josh Pastner extended the Jackets’ ACC losing streak to eight games with the loss. "SInce the Miami game (our shooting) is unexplainable," Pastner said. "If we shot like we are capable of we should've been up 10 in the first half. We had so many open shots and missed so many close-up shots in the paint too. In ACC play we have not shot the ball well. It has been our Achilles' heal all year. It is unexplainable and you can't tell them to not shoot the ball." Louisville shot 45.7 percent for the game but had 15 turnovers compared to just five for the Jackets. The biggest difference in the game was the Cards hitting 19 of 26 (73.1%) from the line.

Hercy Miller pushes off on Miles Kelly during the first half of the Tech-Louisville game (Jamie Rhodes/USAToday)

Jae'Lyn Withers led all scorers with 19 points and he added a game-high 13 rebounds as well. EL Ellis and Kamari Lands each added 11 for the Cards and JJ Traynor added 10. Senior guard Kyle Sturdivant led the Jackets with 17 points but he took 16 shots to score 17 and was just 2-9 from three and hit just five field goals on those 16 shots. Miles Kelly added 16 points as well but he needed 16 shots to get there and was 2-7 from the arc. Senior big man Rodney Howard had zero points and one rebound adding to Tech's woes. Tech forward Ja'von Franklin was one of the few bright spots with 12 rebounds including seven offensive boards, eight points, four steals and three blocks. "Ja'von was great. He was just so active for us on the glass and he had four steals and three blocks. He played like he has practiced the last couple of days," Pastner said. Freshman forward Freds Pauls Bagatskis played a season-high six minutes and went 1-3 from three. "We were missing so many open shots I was hoping that Freds would open some stuff up for us to help us win the game," Pastner said. Georgia Tech trailed at the half thanks to a woeful shooting performance for much of the first half and Louisville getting easy buckets in the paint. The Cardinals were 8-14 inside the arc in the first half. Jae’Lyn Withers had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cards at the break. Miles Kelly led the Jackets with 10 points at the break. Tech’s frontcourt trio of Howard, Franklin and Moore were 1-7 in the first half with just two points. The Jackets travel to NC State on Saturday for a 2 pm tipoff against a hot NC State squad.

GAME ACTION