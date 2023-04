Georgia Tech redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Akelo Stone entered the transfer portal on Friday in a surprise move. Stone had been a standout performer in the Jackets' spring practices earning rave reviews from his teammates.

Stone was slated to be in the defensive tackle rotation with returning starters D'Quan Douse and Makius Scott as well as Zeek Biggers for the Jackets this fall once again. He played 266 snaps on defense last season just behind Douse, Scott, and Biggers. As a second-time covid redshirt freshman Stone had one sack and 12 tackles last year.

Redshirt freshman Horace Lockett a former four-star signee will battle Jason Moore to replace Stone in the rotation this fall. Stone is the second defensive tackle departure post-spring joining K.J. Miles who did not play as a true freshman last year.