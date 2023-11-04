CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.- Georgia Tech snapped a three-game losing streak to Virginia with a 45-17 blowout win over the Cavilers to move over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2018 season when Paul Johnson retired at 5-4 on the year and 4-2 in league play while Virginia dropped to 2-7 on the season and 1-4 in ACC play. The win also snapped a pattern of a loss and then a win for the Jackets with the first back-to-back wins this season under first-year full-time coach Brent Key. “It was a good team win, it really was. First off, to have a win like we did last week, and then to come out and prepare, to have the right mindset and to put the work in this week to put us in a position to come out here today and to have a good team win, I thought, was important. I thought it was important that we were able to put one game behind us and prepare the way you're supposed to prepare, but also have the mindset, the right way to be able to play for four quarters. I thought that's what the guys did. I thought we were playing a team (in Virginia) - they've been playing really good football. They have been improving, playing with a lot of confidence. They've been doing a good job against the run, we're able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides. I thought the defense really came out and played much better today and they played faster. You can see the culmination of a couple of weeks now. They're starting to come together and play in the same calls and doing the execution of those things and getting the signals. I thought it was much cleaner with the substitutions on the sideline today," Key said. The Jackets did it behind a dominant performance by the offense and opportunistic play by the Tech defense. Tech ran for 305 yards on 44 carries and five rushing touchdowns in the win while holding Virginia to 134 yards on the ground on 29 carries. "I'm happy for the kids and I'm happy for those guys up front that are that are playing together," Key said of the run game. "We knew coming in this game there were going to be some minus-one, minus-two runs. We knew there was going to be some zero-to-one-yard gains, and we had to stay with it. With the running game comes the perimeter games - the perimeter screens, the passing game, some of the shot plays. All in all, it opens up everything and I think it allows the quarterback to sit back and really do what he does best - be the coach on the field, manage the game, put the ball where it needs to be and run the offense.” It was the first win for Tech in Charlottesville since 2013. This was just the fourth win in Scott Stadium since the 1990 season. "All in all, I thought it was a good win. A really good win for us to come up here to Charlottesville. This place has been, historically, a tough place for us to play. My first career win here, so I thought that was pretty cool too, but a lot of years of trying, a lot of years. I thought coming into the game they were playing as good of football as anybody in the conference, and for our guys to come out in that second half after getting a lead and then continue to put the pedal down. So, give credit to the coaching staff for putting together a good plan and credit to the players for executing. All around, just a good team win," Key said. The 28-point margin of victory was Georgia Tech’s largest win margin in an ACC game since a 66-31 win at Louisville on Oct. 5, 2018.

King split the Virginia defense twice for easy touchdown runs almost untouched (Amber Searls/USAToday)

Tech quarterback Haynes King was very efficient passing for 208 yards and a touchdown on 23 of 30 passing while adding 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just seven carries. "When you have balance it keeps the defense guessing. We have dudes everywhere and I just have to get the ball to them," Haynes King said. "That's my job, just get the ball to them and distribute the ball." Jamal Haynes eclipsed the 100-yard marked the second time of his career and this season with 119 yards on the ground on 17 carries with a touchdown. His running mate, senior Dontae Smith added 78 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns including a key touchdown right before the half of 33 yards on a play where Brent Key was just trying to burn the clock and set up a long field goal facing 3rd and 14 with just 35 seconds left. That put the Jackets up 24-7 and the Cavs did not pull within two scores again despite getting a field goal thanks to a key penalty on the final drive before the half. "We wanted to get points there. When you are in the middle eight of the game and we knew we were getting the ball to start the second half, we wanted to get points and we were at the (33) yard line on the fringe of our field goal bar which was the 34. We wanted to run the ball there and then burn the clock, call a timeout and kick it. He ends up breaking it and scoring," Key said of Smith's touchdown run. The Jackets outscored Virginia 21-3 in the second quarter to pull ahead for good. Freshman receiver Eric Singleton Jr. had a pair of uncharacteristic drops in the game, but he atoned for those mistakes with a five-catch 80 yard performance including a 58-yard touchdown where he simply outran the coverage and King connected with him. Smith added 35 yards in the receiving game out of the backfield while three other Jackets, senior receiver Dominick Blaylock, senior tight end Dylan Leonard, and slot receiver Malik Rutherford added three catches each. Tech's offensive line played well again allowing just one sack in the game as they continue to be among the leaders in pass protection.

Eddie Kelly wraps up a Virginia running back (Amber Searls/USAToday)

Defensively it took the Jackets a bit to get going, but the defense made plays at key times to change momentum. The Jackets held Virginia to five three-and-outs and only gave up points on one of seven straight drives from the end of the first quarter when Virginia missed a field goal until the fourth quarter. “We talked at halftime about it. Our M.O. has been playing four quarters. We're playing four independent quarters every football game. You own quarters over, we play another. We see we played for 15 minutes and see who comes out on top. That's the way we're going about it. So really, the first half had nothing to do with the second half. I challenged the guys at half to stay in the moment, to play together, to lay it on the line. All that mattered was that moment. It wasn’t the outcome of the game; it wasn’t the outcome of those plays. We just stayed in the moment. I thought they did that,” Key said of the overall performance. Georgia Tech knocked out Virginia starting quarterback Tony Muskett on the opening drive of the game on a hit by Eddie Kelly that reinjured his ankle forcing Anthony Colandrea into the game thus burning his redshirt Tony Elliott was aiming to save. Colandrea threw for 200 yards but it took him 37 attempts to get that yardage. He also led the Cavs with 33 yards rushing on seven carries while being sacked twice. “We’ll discuss that as a staff," Elliott said of his quarterback situation as he had to burn Colandrea's shirt in the game. "I don't know what the severity is with (Tony) Muskett. The preliminary is saying high ankle sprain, and so I don't know the timetable on that. I know that he got taped up and tried to go, and that's why you saw us go with Grady (Brosterhous) because they said “hey, we might be five minutes” and so let’s play Grady and until we knew for sure. Once he got taped up and put his shoe back on and tried to put pressure on it, he wasn't able to go. That's been the plan all along, and we articulated that to (Anthony) Colandrea and he was good with it and he understood. Going forward, we'll see what the health of Tony is and then make that determination.” Tech had six tackles for a loss in the game. Kyle Kennard and D'Quan Douse each had a sack on Colandrea. Virginia was only 3 for 12 on third downs in the game. Kyle Efford led all Jackets with 10 total tackles followed by Jaylon King who added 7 total tackles and an interception in the red zone just outside of the goal line. "Our main focus was being able to play a complete game for 60 minutes on both sides of the ball and special teams. And I felt like we were able to, to successfully do that. The offense put up points when we needed them to and the defense was able to get stops when we needed to. I feel like we're able to do a complete game on both sides of the ball." Senior corner Myles Sims also added an interception on a great play downfield early in the game on the play where Muskett was knocked out. "Today it was just all a matter of execution and staying consistent. I know over the season we've been on and off today we just really focus on the main thing is sticking to our keys what we had to get accomplished," Sims said. The one bright note for Virginia was Malik Washington's 11 catch and 109 yard-performance pushed him over 1,000 yards receiving on the season faster than any Virginia player in school history. "“I've tried my best to deliver. I think I still haven't played my best and I’ve gotta be able to put together my best game. Whether that's catching the ball, blocking or whatever the case may be,” Washington said. Tech also won the special teams battle with Aidan Birr hitting a 41-yard field goal and hitting all of his PATs while Virginia kicker Will Bettridge was 1 for 2 with a miss from 48 yards. Jackets' punter David Shanahan pinned three of his five punts inside the UVA 20 as well. Those three inside the 20 yielded no points for the Cavs. Gavin Stewart had four touchbacks on his five kickoffs and Birr had three additional kickoffs that were each returned for short yardage.

Dontae Smith had another big game for the Jackets (Amber Searls/USAToday)

SERIES BY SERIES