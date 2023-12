Georgia Tech defensive end Noah Collins will enter the transfer portal after three years on the Flats. Collins recorded his first career sack in his final game at Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl but was injured on the play and could not return to the game.

Collins was part of the rush end rotation but was behind co-starters Kyle Kennard and Kevin Harris for the 2023 season playing just 101 snaps in nine games on defense down from 207 snaps in 2022.