Georgia Tech starting cornerback Kenan Johnson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday morning. Johnson started eight of 12 games for the Jackets this past season. He had one interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as the highest-rated defender on Tech's inconsistent defense with a 75.3 PFF grade for the season.

Johnson's knack for big plays helped the Jackets at times and he was a consistent rotation player the last two seasons for Tech at cornerback before stepping into a larger role in 2023.