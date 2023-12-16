As first reported by JOL a few weeks ago Georgia Tech assistant coach Terry Parker had been absent from recent games for a personal matter according to head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech released a statement before the game with Penn State on Saturday afternoon that Parker is no longer with the program.

"I have no clue," Stoudamire said when asked why Parker left Tech. "It was a personal matter with TP and BJ will move up and take his place. He can talk on it. It is not my place to say."

Assistant coach Terry Parker, Jr. is no longer with Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program. Associate director of player personnel and Georgia Tech alumnus B.J. Elder has been elevated to assistant coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Elder who is one of the holdovers within the program has been working in Parker's place and will replace him on the staff for the rest of the season.