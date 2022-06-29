MARIETTA, Ga.- Georgia Tech and West Virginia continue to battle for Meadowcreek HS running back Jordan Louie. Both schools aim to get him back on campus before the versatile back shuts down his recruitment completely. Louie is currently committed to the Mountaineers and he has been lighting up the 7v7 circuit including impressive performances at Georgia Tech's 7v7 and the Lutzie 7v7 at Lassiter HS this week. We caught up with Louie to get the latest on his recruitment.