JacketsOnline - Tech and Chappell part ways

Tech and Chappell part ways
One of Georgia Tech's earliest commits Shawn Chappell reopened his recruitment after a discussion with the Jackets' staff and his family on Tuesday. The Southern Durham HS (NC) standout announced the parting of ways with the Jackets on his social media.
Chappell committed to Tech over Arizona State and Syracuse who were also heavily involved in late-April when he made his decision. Apparently, both parties came to the conclusion that it was in the defensive back's best interests to look around.
September 29, 2020
Tech has a surplus of underclassmen defensive backs on the roster and given the new NCAA guidelines extending eligibility for players with 2020 not really counting against clocks, it is not a shock that any available scholarships would be better served at positions of greater need moving forward heading into the third year under Geoff Collins at Tech. Chappell should have plenty of options as a corner and safety on the FBS level.