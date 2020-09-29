JacketsOnline - Tech and Chappell part ways

One of Georgia Tech's earliest commits Shawn Chappell reopened his recruitment after a discussion with the Jackets' staff and his family on Tuesday. The Southern Durham HS (NC) standout announced the parting of ways with the Jackets on his social media.

Chappell committed to Tech over Arizona State and Syracuse who were also heavily involved in late-April when he made his decision. Apparently, both parties came to the conclusion that it was in the defensive back's best interests to look around.