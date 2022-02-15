Tech adds longtime SEC assistant David Turner to fill out 2022 staff

Geoff Collins added a big name from his past to fill out his remaining spot on his on-the-field staff for 2022. Longtime SEC assistant David Turner will join the Tech staff as a defensive assistant after working the past three years at Florida under Dan Mullen. Turner worked with Geoff Collins at Mississippi State in 2014 and 2015 as his defensive line coach.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Coach David Turner, his wife, Yvette, and his daughters, Bianca and Alexyia, to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with Coach Turner once again. He has spent almost his entire career coaching successful front sevens at the Power Five level. His experience, knowledge and track record of success will make him a huge asset for our players and coaches alike.”



