Tech adds longtime SEC assistant David Turner to fill out 2022 staff
Geoff Collins added a big name from his past to fill out his remaining spot on his on-the-field staff for 2022. Longtime SEC assistant David Turner will join the Tech staff as a defensive assistant after working the past three years at Florida under Dan Mullen. Turner worked with Geoff Collins at Mississippi State in 2014 and 2015 as his defensive line coach.
“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Coach David Turner, his wife, Yvette, and his daughters, Bianca and Alexyia, to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with Coach Turner once again. He has spent almost his entire career coaching successful front sevens at the Power Five level. His experience, knowledge and track record of success will make him a huge asset for our players and coaches alike.”
Turner has worked at Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Virginia and NC State during a career stretching over 35 years as an assistant. The bulk of his career he has been a defensive line coach specializing in developing defensive ends.
He had a major part in the development of NFL star Chris Jones at Mississippi State and Myles Garrett at Texas A&M.
Turner also has extensive experience recruiting the Southeast and the Atlanta area as well as his native North Carolina.
Here is the list of Turner's draftees:
NFL Players (Round Drafted)
DT Tedarrell Slaton (5th) - Florida '21 - Green Bay Packers
DE Jabari Zuniga (3rd) - Florida '20 - New York Jets
DE/LB Jonathan Greenard (3rd) - Florida '20 - Houston Texans
DT Kingsley Keke (5th) – Texas A&M ’19 – Green Bay Packers
DT Daylon Mack (5th) – Texas A&M ’19 – Baltimore Ravens
DE Myles Garrett (1st)- Texas A&M ’17- Cleveland Browns
DT Chris Jones (2nd) – Mississippi State ’16 – Kansas City Chiefs
DE Preston Smith (2nd) – Mississippi State ’15 – Washington Redskins
DT Josh Boyd (5th) – Mississippi State ’13 – Green Bay Packers
DT Fletcher Cox (1st) – Mississippi State ’12 – Philadelphia Eagles
DE Pernell McPhee (5th) – Mississippi State ’11 – Baltimore Ravens
DE Javon Hoye (6th) – Vanderbilt ’05 – Carolina Panthers
DE Greg White (7th) – Minnesota ’02 – Houston Texans
DT Monsanto Pope (7th) – Virginia ’02 – Denver Broncos
DE Patrick Kerney (1st) – Virginia ’99 – Atlanta Falcons
DT Antonio Dingle (7th) – Virginia ’99 – Pittsburgh Steelers