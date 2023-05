Former Idaho and Notre Dame linebacker Paul Moala will end his career in the ACC at Georgia Tech after committing on Monday. Moala has one year left of eligibility and he entered the transfer portal late last month.

Moala had four interceptions, two sacks, and 61 tackles last season for the Vandals in the FCS as a SAM linebacker. PFF gave him an 80.8-grade last season in 723 snaps. From 2018 to 2020 he played at Notre Dame. He played as a backup for the Irish and extensively on special teams at both schools.

Moala will help backfill the linebacker position for new linebacker coach and co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer who has to replace two All-ACC level linebackers in Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley. Moala will also give the Jackets more flexibility to use three-linebacker sets.