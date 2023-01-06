Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key added another veteran coaching mind to his staff with the addition of Defensive Analyst Brian Baker. Baker will be in his second run at Tech after coaching from 1987-95 as a linebackers coach including working with a young Marco Coleman.
Coleman has rejoined the program as the defensive line coach and his former mentor Baker will work with him on the defensive line which became Baker's specialty after leaving the Flats during a long career that included 20 years in the NFL mostly as a defensive line coach with nine different teams. Most recently Baker was the defensive line coach at Charlotte.
As a college assistant started as a GA at his alma mater Maryland before a brief stint at Army. He joined Bobby Ross on the Flats in 1987 and stayed through three head coaches leaving for the NFL after George O'Leary's first season in 1995.
Baker coached many Pro-Bowlers during his time in the NFL as a defensive line coach including DeForest Bucker (Indy), Luther Elliss (Detroit) 2x, Robert Porcher (Detroit) 3x, Julius Peppers (Carolina) 2x, Jay Ratliff (Dallas), Anthony Spencer (Dallas), DeMarcus Ware (Dallas) 2x, Kevin Williams (Minnesota).