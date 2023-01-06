Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key added another veteran coaching mind to his staff with the addition of Defensive Analyst Brian Baker. Baker will be in his second run at Tech after coaching from 1987-95 as a linebackers coach including working with a young Marco Coleman.

Coleman has rejoined the program as the defensive line coach and his former mentor Baker will work with him on the defensive line which became Baker's specialty after leaving the Flats during a long career that included 20 years in the NFL mostly as a defensive line coach with nine different teams. Most recently Baker was the defensive line coach at Charlotte.