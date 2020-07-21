JacketsOnline - Team rankings update for GT post-Sagar commitment

Last night, after offering him just hours prior, Grayson (Ga.) LB Sebastian Sagar committed to the Yellow Jackets. Sagar committed to Collins the moment he was offered, but let the weekend pass before making his decision public.

A lot has changed in the team rankings since July 1st. Alabama, once sitting in the 30's, is now all the way up to No. 7. When GT landed the commitment of Edwards on July 1st, they were at No. 22 nationally, good for 5th in the conference. Since then, there's been some shifting around the conference.

UNC currently holds the top class in the ACC. The Tar Heels are followed up by Clemson, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, and then Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets, with one current four-star in the class (James BlackStrain) are just 75 points away from the Cavaliers.

Their current commitment list (16) is smaller than all of the teams above them other than Clemson (13) which is an indication that the pecking order is far from final.