Georgia Tech tight end target Kylan Fox was back on the Flats just three days after completing his official visit to help his Grayson teammates in the Corky Kell 7v7 Classic. JOL caught up with Fox ahead of another big trip to get an idea of where his head is after two official visits to Georgia Tech and UCF. He has a trip to Florida State coming up and he will announce his decision on July 4th.