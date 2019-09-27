Tatum excited about upcoming return trip to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has offered a handful of 2021 recruits in the last week or so. Among that group of recruits, Mt. Zion ILB Trenilyas Tatum is one that has shown a high-level of interest n the Yellow Ja...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news