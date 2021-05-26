With college football recruiting heating up in a big way, there may have been a couple new hoops offers from coach Josh Pastner and staff that went under the radar.

Not that there was a lot of debate before about the pursuit of a big man for the 2022 class, but if the recent offers are any indication, there is no doubt that the Jackets are actively searching for exactly that.

Below, JacketsOnline takes a closer look at the latest 2022 prospects to pick up an offer from Georgia Tech.