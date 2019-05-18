News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-18 15:39:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Take Two: Calm before the swarm? Busy times ahead for Pastner, Collins

Gmhch05wg4nnavjssrij
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

This weekend has been quiet. Especially when compared to both the weekends past, and the weekends coming up in Georgia Tech Athletics.

The days of coaches on the road recruiting handfuls of high schools on a daily basis are winding down. The transfers have reported, and summer classes have begun. but there's more coming.

Football camps, official visits, top schools lists, commitments, and more are on the way.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}