Georgia Tech football was one of the last P4 programs to land the first verbal commitment for the 2025 class, but they did it in a big way landing four-star Grayson HS (Ga.) pass rusher Andre Fuller Jr. to start the class. Fuller took his official visit to the Flats last month and we caught up with him to get the inside scoop on the visit and where things stand with his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.