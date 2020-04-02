Former Norcross standout point guard Kyle Sturdivant is transferring to Georgia Tech. He announced the decision on Thursday evening via his social media accounts. The former Rivals 150 point guard gives the Jackets a long term replacement for upcoming senior Jose Alvarado and he is a hard-nosed guard similar to Alvarado in some ways so the move makes a lot of sense for Josh Pastner and his program. He can play both guard spots and could be a potential upgrade from VMI transfer Bubba Parham who struggled at times this past season as the team's first guard off the bench.

Rivals basketball analyst Dan McDonald shared his thoughts on how Sturdivant fits in:

"I was always a big fan of Kyle at Norcross. First of all, he is a really high-character kid with great leadership qualities. I think he'll help Georgia Tech a lot at both backcourt spots. He is a well-rounded scorer and a good passer. He'll be a difference-maker."

Sturdivant would have four years to play three seasons and if he gets a waiver or the NCAA passes new legislation allowing a single transfer without having to sit out he could play in 2020-21. A vote is scheduled soon on that measure and it is expected to pass.

He signed with USC out of high school in the class of 2019 playing in 21 games last season averaging just 8.3 minutes per game behind fellow freshman Ethan Anderson. Tragedy struck the Sturdviant family in February when his father Gary was killed in a tragic accident. In late-March, he announced his transfer and entered the transfer portal and Georgia Tech reached out immediately ultimately landing the talented guard.