Strong weekend leads to new offers for three-star Ernest Udeh

Udeh’s relentless motor, strong hands, and ability to dominate in the pain has been on full display the last few months with Southeast Elite. In that time, schools such as Creighton , Florida , Georgia , Georgia Tech , Kansas , Miami and Stanford came in with scholarship offers.

One of the biggest stock riser of the summer so far has been Ernest Udeh , a 6-foot-10 center out of Florida. Playing with Dr. Phillips in the team camp in Georgia this weekend in front of college coaches, the Rivals150 big man added to his offer list with Alabama , Cincinnati , Illinois , Indiana and Tennessee jumping into the mix.

Florida: “It’s close to home even though that’s not really a factor in my decision. Coach [Mike] White has been showing me love. They are constantly calling and check in on me.”

Georgia: “They recruited me long before they offered me. They always told me they didn’t want to offer just to offer me. They wanted to get to know me and let me know that they were serious about me when they offered.”

Georgia Tech: “They really want me. I’d probably say they are recruiting me the hardest. The coaches are always checking up on me. They show a lot of love.”

Miami: “They talk to me a lot about the development they have done with bigs. It’s a really good program. Coach [Jim] Larranaga has been talking to me and always telling me how I’m a priority for them and that he loves the way I play.”

Kansas: “They have a really great history with their big men like Joel Embiid and Udoka Azubuike. Udoka stood out to me when they offered me. They have been showing a lot of love and how they can help me get to the next level with their development.

Stanford: “They don’t play with academics and my mom doesn’t either. They have a really good basketball program too, so that’s a really good formula for me.”