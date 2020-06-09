A 6-foot-2 point guard and the best talent to come from his region since Lonnie Walker three years ago, Mitchell has decided to cut his list to a final eight. Making the cut was Georgia Tech , Marquette , Miami , Stanford , St. Joe’s , Temple and Villanova .

Hidden in the Reading, Pennsylvania area, Stevie Mitchell has not garnered as much attention compared to others in the Rivals150 but that has not stopped his recruitment from extending nationally. A four-star prospect in the 2021 class, Mitchell is a priority target and on Tuesday, decided to cut his school list to more of a formidable one.

“I feel like these schools all have shown the most interest in me. I am aiming to decide at least before my high school basketball season, at latest, so I can just enjoy the year and it can be all about the team,” Mitchell told Rivals.com. “Narrowing it down now will allow me to focus on these schools and be able to decide which will be the best fit for myself.”

Mitchell is coming off a season in which he averaged over 22 points per game for his local Wilson High bunch, while losing just once during his junior campaign. He is an explosively quick and athletic guard that has the size and toughness to play on and off the ball at the next level. Mitchell possesses a quality feel and IQ for the game that makes him a capable facilitator, and is a more than serviceable defender along the perimeter.

He sits as the 79th rated prospect in the Rivals150, and as the 14th best point guard in America. He has taken a lone junior year official visit to Temple, and has visited St. Joe’s campus in the unofficial variety. A timeline towards a decision has not been settled on complete but there is hope that he can take a handful of visits before committing in the fall.