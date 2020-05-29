JacketsOnline - Stansbury lays out his roadmap for the return of Georgia Tech sports

Georgia Tech athletics begins the long road back to normalcy or a new normal on June 15th when local student-athletes can begin voluntary workouts with the strength and conditioning program. Yellow Jackets’ athletic director Todd Stansbury spoke to the media on Friday about the plan and gave some details into the evolving strategy to reopen Tech while keeping student-athletes safe and free from COVID-19. “I’m excited to start the transition of getting our student-athletes back on campus,” Stansbury said. “We plan to open June 15th, it will be limited to our weight room and strength facilities and will be voluntary."

In the first phase of Stansbury’s plan, only student-athletes who are local or live in nearby off-campus housing will be allowed to workout. The Tech dorms remain closed so any non-Atlantans cannot participate if they do not have their own housing near campus. “Because housing is not available, we are starting with those who are local. Many live in apartments in midtown, we are not in a position to bring in students that will be housed on campus, so it is directed toward those who are in the vicinity,” Stansbury said.





Stansbury is hopeful that his staff's work will help build a roadmap to returning sports elsewhere (Danny Karnik/GTAA)

All student-athletes coming back to campus will be tested and they will follow the set protocols that are still be established. “Testing is part of our protocol,” Stansbury said. “There is an intake process, as far as a questionnaire and testing prior to return. All of our activities will have to be scheduled to have proper intervals, clean our facilities between sessions. We are in the process of identifying the student-athletes. There will be flags that bring testing.” Incoming freshmen in the 2020 signing class will not be joining the initial workouts even if they are local. Also, many international student-athletes are stuck at home during this pandemic as borders are closed and there will be hurdles to get them back on campus as well. “Freshmen will not be taking part June 15th,” Stansbury said. “International students, it is a concern for Georgia Tech athletics and higher education in general because of closed borders and we are watching that closely. A lot of embassies are not opened overseas and make visas complicated especially if you don’t have one. We are in conversations with all of our student-athletes including those internationally,” Stansbury said. Stansbury hopes to get those freshmen and international students back on campus in the second phase of Tech athletics’ reopening “Phase two, we don’t have a timeline yet, but phase two would be more focused on getting those fall student-athletes back as would be normal. To start with whatever team activities would be approved at that time. We are in the process in this three-phased approach, we want to crawl before we walk and walk before we run,” he said. The final phase of the reopening is the one everyone hopes for, normal activities and live sporting events this fall. Stansbury hopes to have Georgia Tech act as a leader for other programs and the Institute as well on handling returning students and repopulating campus. “The third phase would be able to go back to team activities and preseason and manage that and keep it safe. To be in a position to have a safe season,” he said. “I see our phases as a roadmap on how the rest of campus can eventually get back to full strength. I think the thing about student-athletes… we can get our arms around our kids and they are used to being coached and they know how important this is we get it right. This is important across the country to help institutions develop plans on how they bring student-athletes back.”