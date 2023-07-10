He chose GT over other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Duke, and Vanderbilt among several others.

Pritchett wanted to honor his godmother who passed away by announcing his commitment on her birthday with a momentous moment, his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

Prior to the visit, he and his family had talked at length about the recruiting process, and announced while on the visit that they wanted to hold off for July 10th to make anything public.

New Georgia Tech commitment Christian Pritchett , a speedy defensive back from St. Augustine in New Orleans, made his decision back in June on his official visit to the Flats.

“Me and Nehemiah were talking about it before dinner, and we decided we were going to tap the glass like in the movies for a big announcement and we committed and everyone in there applauded us. It was a nice moment,” he said. “The coaches were fired up. They were excited for me to be so happy with my decision. Throughout the visit, they just made it feel like home and everything they did caught my eye.”

The official visit was everything Pritchett and his family had hoped it would be and more, but this decision was about more than the glitz and glamour of the visit. The relationships built with the coaching staff, led by Ricky Brumfield, have played a big factor in Pritchett’s recruitment and GT’s rebirth in New Orleans. The Louisiana pipeline might not be done yet for the 2024 class.

“It is great that me, Koby and Tah’j are committed. We can spread our culture throughout the school, and show people how Louisiana gets down. They are still recruiting Michael (Turner) and we’ve got Koby (Young) now too. I have a relationship with all of them; we played 7v7 against each other and against each other in 5-A.”

The meeting with Coach Key as he was leaving campus and wrapping up his official visit was when things began to feel real for Pritchett- He was ready to be a Yellow Jacket.

“Coach Key wants the best thing for me and he wants me to succeed and he feels like Georgia Tech is the best thing for me, and we agreed with him- it is the best thing for me.”

As far as how he will fit in defensively, the Tech staff view Pritchett as a potential LaMiles Brooks or Clayton Powell-Lee type that can play multiple spots in the secondary.

“They want me as a safety/nickel type because they have four DBs leaving and they need help on the backend,” Pritchett said. “Coach Tillman put up on the board players that already played here and compared my film and it was kind of like the exact film. I think the defense they run and we run is kind of similar.”

Pritchett has shut down his recruitment, and will now officially be able to begin his role as a recruiter publicly, with his silent pledge now been made public.