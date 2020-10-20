JacketsOnline - Southeast Spotlight: Seven 2022 prospects now on the radar

The 2020 season was in jeopardy a few months ago due to COVID-19, but we pushed through, and with most of the country now playing games, numerous prospects have emerged. We take a look at seven juniors in the southeast that have made a name for themselves this fall. MORE: Who have been some of the top QBs in the Southeast this fall?



It only took a handful of catches in game one the first week of September for Delp. It is a loaded tight end group in Georgia for 2022, and midway through the season, Delp has made his case for the no. 1 spot. Just days after his first game, Michigan offered. He has since picked up offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Stanford. He is a very athletic tight end that has added muscle to his frame and shown his ability to make plays down the field this fall. *****



It is all about speed for Floyd. He is a 10.5-second in the 100m guy and he plays fast between the lines. He is still raw, and it is his first season playing varsity football, but with his long and lean frame, the speed he possesses, and his upside, he is drawing major attention. Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Tennessee have already offered this fall. *****



Smith is going to put a lot of college coaches in Baxley (Ga.) at Appling County High in the spring of 2021. He is a long, very athletic rush end that was dunking basketballs in 6th grade. Mississippi State and Tennessee offered last Friday. Miami, North Carolina, South Carolina and Syracuse have offered the last few weeks as well. He is going to add many more. The small town athlete already has 25 tackles, 8 sacks and 7 tackles for loss through four games this season. *****



Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison High has only been able to play a few games this season due to COVID-19, but that has been enough for Vail to get his recruiting going. Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech and Kansas offered in September and as more film gets out, and college coaches get their live look this spring, more offers will come. He is an athlete who at one time played quarterback, but is now a physical safety with instincts. *****



Griffin (Ga.) High always has athletes, and they will continue to push out Power 5 talent, and the headliner there now is Westmoreland. They have some talented seniors on their way to play major college football, but this junior outside linebacker is already closing in on double-digit sacks this season.

He has been offered by Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee over the last six weeks. He’s added good weight, he is playing with more power, and still very fast off the edge. *****



Since the middle of August, Woodard’s recruitment has taken off. He has added Alabama, Florida State, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee among others. The athletic defensive back out of Memphis (Tenn.) Freedom is attracting attention due to his frame, length and potential as a cornerback on the next level. *****

