Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 22:36:44 -0600') }} football Edit

South Ga. ATH James Thomas hyped up about Tech offer

Gz3a9frzt6kbwbovsxkc
Rivals.com
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

South Georgia in recent yeas has become what some would call a battleground. A handful of schools are constantly fighting for the area's best players. Georgia Tech hasn't been in that group of late...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}