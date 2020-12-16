JacketsOnline - Shanahan thrilled to make things official, has big shoes to fill at GT

He spent a short period of time with JOL to talk about what the last 7 months have been like, when he will be in Atlanta, and more.

Back when Georgia Tech first added Prokick Australia's David Shanahan in mid-May, the former Galeic football player was already excited to get to Atlanta to get acclimated to the city, and his teammates.

ON WHEN HE WAS PLANNING TO SIGN WITH GEORGIA TECH: "I wanted to sign as early as I could," said Shanahan. (laughs) "I think Irish time zone is five hours ahead of eastern time. As soon as they sent it, I signed it!”

ON WHAT 2020 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR HIM: "Totally a crazy year," he said. "Great that Georgia Tech was able to play 10 games this season. I got to watch them all, and really enjoyed everything about them. It feels unreal man, I can’t sit still haha. I’m really grateful to my parents, my coaches at prokick and all the GT coaches that gave me this opportunity. It’s been quite the journey to get to this point, I’m really looking forward to what’s to come. This is a day of my life I will never forget.“

ON THE IDEA OF FILLING IN THE SHOES OF PRESSLEY HARVIN: "I've got big shoes to fill when he leaves," said Shanahan. "I wouldn't want it any other way. I can't wait to get up there and get going. It was an awesome year for Pressley! I am sure he will be right up there with the top guys when it comes to punters in this year's draft.”

WHEN HE WILL BE IN ATLANTA: "I had a call with a couple of the coaches a few weeks back, and we realized that it may have to be May before I can enroll. It is all good either way, I am ready to get to work!”