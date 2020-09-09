JacketsOnline - Senior DT Chris Martin stepping away from football

Georgia Tech senior defensive tackle Chris Martin is no longer apart of the Yellow Jacket football program and will be pursuing life after football. Martin played in 10 games last season starting six of them at one of the defensive tackle spots as a junior. In 2018 as a sophomore he played both defensive end and nose tackle in the 3-4 scheme the Jackets ran and played in 7 games as a backup.

Martin also was an emotional leader for the team and a close friend of Brandon Adams his fellow defensive tackle who passed away in 2019. Martin dedicated his career to Adams' memory after his passing and even donned the #90 in spring and fall ball with the permission of Adams' mother. Martin was honored when head coach Geoff Collins and Brandon's mom okayed the number switch.

"It's a lot emotionally knowing that (Coach Collins) cares about me enough, he knows that I was one of my closest friends, to give me his number. It means a lot. It's not just for cameras, it's not just for close colleagues, I feel that he really cares," Martin said in August. "I'm saying how much our team just was affected by (Adams passing). So I think the team, not only myself feels good. So I wear with honor every day and I'll kill myself at practice every day just going hard because I just know he's not getting another chance another snap. That's how I've been looking at everything so that's a huge blessing and a huge honor. He was an amazing player. So I just try my best every day to just like him if not better."

The emotional burden of honoring Adams' legacy in the defensive line room had to be a lot for Martin and Adams' other friends. Sources tell JOL Martin will be pursuing his career interests in the business world.