JacketsOnline - Scouting the Opponent: Syracuse

The Orange were terrible at defense last season, to say the least, allowing 499 YPG including 231 rushing YPG in conference play on defense. They did, however, see some life in their offense. Starting QB Tommy Devito, a junior will return as the presumed starter after a great 2019 season. Devito had a 63.3% completion percentage for 2,360 yards on 213 completions. He had 19 TDs as well to go along with only 5 INTs. His favorite target, however, Trishton Jackson has moved on to the NFL. Jackson was responsible for 11 touchdown receptions and over 1,000+ receiving yards. It will be interesting to see who steps up for the Orange at the wide receiver position this year.

Dino Barber’s team finished 5-7 last season in what was supposed to be a good season for the Orange. The Orange were ranked preseason #22 in 2019 after an impressive 10-win 2018 campaign, but they would drop 4-straight ACC games last season going (2-6) overall in conference play with sole wins over Wake Forest and Duke. This season, Barber’s Orange will return 7 offensive starters and 4 defensive starters.

1) With little returning, it’s hard to say just how good the Orange will be. Offensively in 2019, they struggled from the offensive line, allowing 50 sacks on the season. It will be important to note that their offensive success will probably come from that position again this year. If they give Devito time in the pocket, their offense has the potential to be as good as their 2018 season, even without Jackson returning. (In 2018 the Orange finished 10-3 with two of those losses coming from top-4 teams. At the time, #3 Notre Dame and #3 Clemson.)

2) The defense will be the big question mark for Barber’s 2020 team. If Syracuse cannot improve from its 2019 defensive woes, look for another really tough 2020 season. With only 4 returning starters, it will be extremely tough for the Orange to improve drastically, but they can still improve. In two previous years, Syracuse has had a well-balanced defensive line, but they’ll lose key starters such as All-ACC DE Alton Robinson and will look to their depth chart to replace such talent. Also important to note, Syracuse has lost their top two tacklers from previous seasons, three years in a row. Yeah, this doesn’t look pretty.

3) It’s important to know, the Orange have only been to one bowl game in 5 years. This is Barbers’ 5th season as head coach, and I’d say the anticipation is weighing on him to make that next step for the program. Also, the Orange haven’t cracked a top-50 recruiting class since 2008. (Rivals ranked them as the #48 class in 2008.) There are no doubt Barbers is a great coach, with signature wins against #1 Clemson back in 2017, and leading the program to its first 10-win season since 2001, in 2018. The question will be, although, “will Barbers be more consistent on the playing field in the future with the teams he’s bringing to the table against ACC competition?”