JacketsOnline - Russell's State Rankings Ramblings: August edition

It has been quite the off-season in the world of recruiting.

The 2021 class, as it is currently rated, could very easily be the most volatile, inaccurate rankings in the Rivals era.

They could also be the most accurate and well-thought-out rankings of the Rivals era.

It will be years before we know how many actually live up to the hype at the college level, or how many will even make it to the NFL.

Up first, though, is a senior season for many.A chance to improve their rating for many; and a chance to validate it for others.

In a year where it seemed for months that there would be no football season, toes are meeting leather all over the country this weekend.

Let's take a look at some of those aforementioned updated state rankings, shall we?