There is still no official announcement, but that hasn't stopped Georgia Tech's new defensive line coach Marco Coleman from hitting the ground hard on the recruiting trail.

Several new offers have been sent out in the last 36 hours. Several more are likely to come in the next few days. Each of these offers are guys Coleman was pushing for in East Lansing.

While it is unclear how much interest, currently, each of these recruits have in the school, several of them are already booking flights and finalizing trips to visit Atlanta in the coming weeks and months.