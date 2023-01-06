RR: Marco Coleman's first day highlighted by several Rivals100 offers
There is still no official announcement, but that hasn't stopped Georgia Tech's new defensive line coach Marco Coleman from hitting the ground hard on the recruiting trail.
Several new offers have been sent out in the last 36 hours. Several more are likely to come in the next few days. Each of these offers are guys Coleman was pushing for in East Lansing.
While it is unclear how much interest, currently, each of these recruits have in the school, several of them are already booking flights and finalizing trips to visit Atlanta in the coming weeks and months.
KEEP AN EYE ON
The Latest: In a conversation with JOL earlier this week, Edwards expressed his excitement about the hire of Marco Coleman.
Edwards had already been in-contact with Coach (Andrew) Thacker recently as well. This could be another re-offer in the near future, and could lead to a visit soon after.
OTHER OFFERS SENT OUT
The Latest: Caldwell is a former West Virginia commit that opted not to sign last month, instead decommitting from the Mountaineers.
Since doing so, Caldwell has added offers from Georgia Tech and Purdue. He's been considered an NC State lean, but is working on finalizing his official visit schedule for this month.
If Georgia Tech is able to get him on campus, anything can happen.