In the year 2021, recruits are interested in so much more than just football when it comes to deciding where to play.

That's quickly becoming the case for four-star, Rivals250 Fla. WR Gregory Gaines III as he begins to evaluate his options.

With schools such as Penn State, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, and others all in the mix, Gaines has no shortage of options.

He spent some time with JOL recently to discuss his recruitment, relationships with GT, and more.