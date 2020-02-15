Georgia Tech assistant coach and top recruiter Julian Swartz was in Florida on Friday night watching four-star small forward Alex Fudge compete in, and win, his district championship. The Rivals100 playmaker rose to the occasion, recording 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 76-64 win over Westside.

One of the areas that coach Swartz focuses on is defensive schemes, which is an area that Georgia Tech has thrived in recently, particularly around the rim. Watching Fudge defend the hole the way he did made coach Swartz proud, and the two shared some words following the game.

“After the game he told me how proud he was of me and how he loved the way I played with high intensity the whole game,” Fudge told JOL. “I was grabbing boards, getting blocks, and he loved the way I was playing. Anything that came into the paint was going the other way.”